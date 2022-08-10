Whether you’re squeezing in a last-minute summer vacation or gearing up for the start of school, the opportunity to save money and stretch your dollar is always welcome.

Registered Dietitian Gillean Barkyoumb joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us just how you can do that.

She discussed DoorDash’s biggest ever savings event: “Summer Of DashPass,” what it is, how DoorDash can help us save on things other than food, the cost to use DashPass, and more.

During the “Summer of DashPass”, you can get an annual membership for $59 or sign up for $9.99 per month. Learn more at DoorDash.com. Download the app on iOS or Android.

More about “Summer of DashPass”

Barkyoumb listed the benefits of DashPass:

DashPass is DoorDash’s membership program that offers $0 delivery fees, reduced

service fees and member-only benefits on eligible orders “Summer of DashPass” has thousands of offers with more than $40M in potential savings

from retailers and restaurants across the U.S. Through “Summer of DashPass,” you have access to great savings on school supplies

from retailers like Office Max, Office Depot, CVS, Walgreens, and grocers like DashMart

and Albertsons and more.

List of deals

Road Trip – Save More And Explore | August 11-17

20% off unlimited fresh grocery orders and convenience items from DashMart (max $10 off)

Get a free milkshake from Baskin Robbins with a minimum purchase of $20

25% off orders $30+ from CVS (max $10 off)

Back to School – New Routines, New Deals | August 18-24

50% off from Office Depot/OfficeMax (max $20 off)

30% off from Grocery Outlet with a minimum purchase of $40 (max $20 off)

$20 off all other grocery orders of $40+

