Summer Of Ceviche With La Condesa

Summer is all about light, bright meals — and Chef Rick Lopez of La Condesa is really keeping it fresh! He stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about how he’s honoring different regions of Mexico with sustainably-sourced seafood and delicious local flavors.

Chef Rick prepares his Cuzama-inspired ceviche using king mackerel, guanabana, ginger, mezcal, cucumber, avocado, red onion, basil, mint, and habañero. This dish is one of the newest on the Summer of Ceviche menu.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:

7/05 – 7/18 | Tampico (Central Mexico)

7/19 – 8/01 | Merida (South Mexico)

8/02 – 8/15 | Guatemala-Tulate / Camperico

8/16 – 9/02 | Peru-Nikkei

Specials will rotate on a bi-weekly basis, and each rotation of ceviche specials aims to highlight a regional style of preparation.

La Condesa is also participating in Time Out For Tuna, an initiative centered around abstaining from serving tuna every Tuesday throughout the duration of the Bluefin Tuna breeding season.

See La Condesa’s full menu in person at 400 West 2nd Street A. You can also give them a call at (512) 499-0300, or check them out online at www.lacondesa.com.