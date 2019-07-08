Summer Heat Safety For Pups With Barkin’ Creek

With the temperatures rising here in Central Texas we need to be careful about the safety of our dogs in high heat. Steph recently stoppedy by Barkin’ Creek Dog Kitchen And Bath to get some summer safety tips for our pups from the pros. Co-Owner Flint Beamon shared everything from what to watch for as signs of heat stroke in pets to some of the best cooling products on the market.

In addition to plenty of pet products Barkin’ Creek also specializes in homeade dog food. Each recipe of their healthy dog food uses human quality meats, fruits and vegetables. They are hand–crafted in small batches in our on–site kitchen to ensure quality control and consistency. They also layer extra fortifying nutrients into each meal to ensure your pet is receiving the best nutrition possible.

Plus, Barking Creek offers dog grooming, a doggy day spa and doggy daycare. Barkin’ Creek is located at 2153 South Lamar Blvd and for more information or to book a doggy spa day go to BarkinCreek.com.