Summer Happenings This Summer Around SoCo

This summer if you’re looking for events ranging from live music to poolside happy hours then you need to be hanging out around South Congress. Our friends from the Bunkhouse group sent us some upcoming happenings that you have to check out!

Photo Credt: Nick Simonite

Hotel Saint Cecilia – New Garden Suites

Hotel Saint Cecilia just unveiled six new Garden Suites during the long awaited reopening of the secluded-property. The new rooms at Hotel Saint Cecilia are an elevated take on the original and beloved poolside bungalows. Tucked away on the west part of the property, they provide a decadent private retreat for our new and returning guests. All are complete with a spacious bedroom, updated spa mini bar, lounge complete with a sectional and dining table, and private outdoor patio.

Jo’s Pride Box

Jo’s Coffee is proud to stand in allyship with the LGBTQIA+ community. To celebrate Pride Month, the team created a limited edition version of La Colombe house blend, which will be available for purchase at all Jo’s locations and online now through August 31, and $2 from each box will be donated to OutYouth, an organization that offers youth of all sexual orientations and gender identities a place where they are loved, acknowledged, and accepted for exactly who they are.

Austin Motel

The Austin Motel has events all summer long including:

Purple Reign – Violet hour drink specials and Purple Reign on repeat at the Austin Motel pool. Evening pool pass is required for entry and this takes place Thursdays in June, July and August from 5pm-10pm.

Sundae Club – Join the Sundae Club for a Banana Split Pool Party! Enjoy banana splits from Nada Moo and tunes by See Jane Spin and La Nanc every other Sunday evening through August! Evening pool passes are required for entry.

Splash Dance! – The Austin Motel will host Splash Dance! with Erica Nix on the pool deck for some fun, physical activity. Reward yourself with a poolside beverage from the pool bar after class. $20 per person every Sunday from 10am-11am.

Hotel San Jose – Tropical Tuesdays

Grab a piña colada and join Hotel San Jose for Tropical Tuesday all summer long with everyone’s favorite surf band, the Avocados. Every Tuesday in June, July and August from 5pm-10pm with music from 6pm-8pm.

Jo’s Coffee Red River – Brunch Bunch

Enjoy kid-friendly entertainment ranging from balloon animals to drag queen story telling during the monthly Brunch Bunch. The last Sundays of the month from 10am-12pm.