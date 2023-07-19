HOTEL SAN JOSÉ // LOUNGE SESSIONS
What: Join Hotel San José for a series of intimate shows in the courtyard lounge. Enjoy nights with local musicians and a cocktail or two for Hotel San José’s Lounge Sessions.
When: Music starts at 5:30 PM and goes ’til 7:30, no reservations necessary.
- July 13 + 27 Redbud
- August 10 + 24 Little Mazarn
- September 14 + 28 Harvest Thieves
- October 12 + 26 Betty Soo
More info here
AUSTIN MOTEL // FLOAT FILM FRIDAYS
What:
Grab a swimsuit and secure a spot at Austin Motel each Friday this July + August, screening the many stories of Texas from international pop sensations to angsty teens, to fast fast cars, to misunderstood chainsaw enthusiasts. Seats are available on a first come first served basis, while locals are invited to BYOF (bring your own float). F&B is also available at the Pool Bar. When: Fridays in July + August; pool access at 5pm with screening starting at dusk Reserve here; $25/per person
More info here
Upcoming screenings:
- July
- 14 – Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- 21 – Dazed and Confused
- 28 – Death Proof
- August
- 4 – Man of the House
- 11 – Reality Bites
- 18 – Varsity Blues
- 25 – Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
AUSTIN MOTEL // FIRST THURSDAYS WITH HOTEL SAN JOSÉ
What: Local favorites Austin Motel and Hotel San José are collaborating for a free-to-all block party, happening on each first Thursday this summer; Feels So Good will be live printing t-shirts ~gratis~ for the first 50 guests while each month’s band will be announced on social (@hotelsanjose + @austinmotel)
When: August 3; 4pm at Austin Motel, while the party will continue at 7pm at Hotel San José
More info here
BARBIE AT JO’S
Jo’s SoCo will be offering the Malibu Jo’s, a strawberry coconut lemonade, along with the Malibu Sunset, a frozen version of the pink lemonade from Friday, July 14 to Friday, July 21.
Malibu Jo’s – Strawberry Coconut Lemonade
- Sm $4.50
- Lg $5.25
Malibu Sunset – Frozen Strawberry Coconut Lemonade
- Sm $5
- Lg $6.25