Grab a swimsuit and secure a spot at Austin Motel each Friday this July + August, screening the many stories of Texas from international pop sensations to angsty teens, to fast fast cars, to misunderstood chainsaw enthusiasts. Seats are available on a first come first served basis, while locals are invited to BYOF (bring your own float). F&B is also available at the Pool Bar. When : Fridays in July + August; pool access at 5pm with screening starting at dusk Reserve here ; $25/per person

When: Music starts at 5:30 PM and goes ’til 7:30, no reservations necessary.

What: Join Hotel San José for a series of intimate shows in the courtyard lounge. Enjoy nights with local musicians and a cocktail or two for Hotel San José’s Lounge Sessions.

AUSTIN MOTEL // FIRST THURSDAYS WITH HOTEL SAN JOSÉ

What: Local favorites Austin Motel and Hotel San José are collaborating for a free-to-all block party, happening on each first Thursday this summer; Feels So Good will be live printing t-shirts ~gratis~ for the first 50 guests while each month’s band will be announced on social (@hotelsanjose + @austinmotel)

When: August 3; 4pm at Austin Motel, while the party will continue at 7pm at Hotel San José

BARBIE AT JO’S

Jo’s SoCo will be offering the Malibu Jo’s, a strawberry coconut lemonade, along with the Malibu Sunset, a frozen version of the pink lemonade from Friday, July 14 to Friday, July 21.

Malibu Jo’s – Strawberry Coconut Lemonade

Sm $4.50

Lg $5.25

Malibu Sunset – Frozen Strawberry Coconut Lemonade