Summer Fun At Lake Travis Zipline Adventures

If you’re looking for a scenic, fun and high flying adventure you might want to check out the longest and fastest zipline in Texas. Steph recently soared over Lake Travis at high speeds while checking out Lake Travis Zipline Adventures.

The 3 hour Guided Adventure includes a total of 5 ziplines ranging from 300 feet to over 2800 feet. While waiting between each zip, you will enjoy amazing views of Lake Travis and the Texas Hill Country! Your Adventure includes all necessary equipment, boat transportation, water and a light trail snack. You can also access the Private Beach where you can picnic, swim, play games or simply relax in a hammock.

Almost anyone can zip but there are some simple guidlines to know before you go. An indiviual must weigh between 70-250 lbs. and be able to hike about a mile at varying elevations. You will also need to wear comfortable clothes and shoes with closed toes and heels.

Lake Travis Zipline Adventures is located at 14529 Pocohontas Trail in Leander. For more information or to book a spot go to Ziplaketravis.com or give them a call at 512-614-1996.