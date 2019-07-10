Summer Essentials With Jentri Quinn

Melting makeup and sticky skin is unfortunatley something Texans can be all too familiar with…Luckily help is on the way! Certified Esthetician Jentri Quinn joined us to help keep our summer skin in check with some simple tips.

We learned how to prep our skin for summer, protect it with the proper sunscreen and pick the right multi-functional base.

For more information and all sorts of tips you can go to JentriQuinn.com. You can also check out her podcast, “Beauty Aside” either on her website or itunes.