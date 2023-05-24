Terrell Harper, the San Marcos ReStore manager with Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to talk about summer DIY home improvement.

Harper discussed how ReStore can help you get your home ready for summer improvement projects, why people should shop ReStore first, options for customers to shop or donate to Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore, and more.

“We can get your home ready for all of your summer improvement projects with all of our discounted home improvement supplies. We currently have tin roofing for those summer shed projects, three different butcher blocks for any kitchen upgrades, lawnmowers, patio sets, and outdoor grills for those perfect summer days.”

To learn more about home improvement with a purpose at the San Marcos ReStore or either of the two Austin area ReStores, go to ShopAustinRestore.com.

