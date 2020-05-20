Summer Decor Trends To Refresh Your Home

Summer is right around the corner and at this point, we have lost count of what day it is in quarantine. We have all been spending more time at home and if you are anything like us, your’e over your space too. Design Expert, Brooke Anderson with Bay Hill Design shares tips to help us “cool” up our living space for summer.

1. A White Slip-Covered Sofa/ Sectional Says Summer And Is Always A Good Idea.

A white sofa lightens and freshens up your space, instantly. This versatile neutral works well in a variety of color schemes and design styles. Have kids or pets? Don’t fret, this washable cotton’ linen blend is a performance fabric that repels all those spills, including the wine.

2. What’s your color scheme?

A vibrant splash of color is a simple, yet effective way of bringing the feel of summer into your home. Brooke loves using blue and white as a basis (she considers them as a neutral).





3. Add Texture!









Woven Surfaces… Baskets… Wicker… Rattan… all of the texture that these bring are the perfect addition to scream “SUMMER.” Texture adds the perfect layer to a room.

4. White Accessories.







Nothing says bright, fresh, and clean like white. A fun trend that truly goes in any room, any color scheme and any aesthetic.

5. Add A Great Big Piece Of Art To Your Space With The Colors That You Love.

Art is the anchor to any room. Let that be what guides all the above. Choosing brighter colors or pastels with a concentration of white, adds “summer” to any room.

All the items shown are available through Bay Hill Design. Brooke Anderson and her design team can help you pull together just the right pieces to help you refresh your family room for the summer months ahead. Check out their portfolio here!