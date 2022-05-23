Jammie Baker, a personal stylist for moms, joined Steph to offer tips on doing a summer closet clean-out. She covered why it’s important, decision fatigue, how it impacts your mental health and her #1 tip along with other great advice.

Jammie is hosting a FREE ‘Hot Mom Summer’ Masterclass on May 24th at 10am. You can sign up here for the virtual class.

What she’ll be covering in the class:

3 THINGS HOLDING YOU BACK FROM YOUR HOT MOM SUMMER:

Breaking through style barriers without the mom guilt

Showing up for your best hot mom summer

The #1 lie moms tell themselves and how to avoid it

Bonus: Summer Athleisure Mini Capsule for live attendees. There will be a replay, but you must sign up to get it!

