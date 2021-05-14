Summer 2021 Beauty Trends With Kiss N’ Makeup

Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup shared summer 2021 beauty trends with Studio 512.

“ Bold lip color …. there is some debate over orange vs. fuchsia. Red is always a classic. Bottom line, bold lips are in! If no one’s going to see your lips during your masked days, though, I prefer lips balms or lip oils.

Epic eyes are all the buzz. Green eye shadow and colorful eye pencils are both in right now, but if you want this to be a 'doable' everyday look, I recommend just a light wash of color across the eyelid, then pump it up at night for some serious glam!

There is some debate over cat eye vs. natural line. The cat eye has been around awhile and some feel it is a tired look, but I think it is a classic look when done correctly.

Glowy, healthy skin with lightweight foundations or BB creams work well during the summer. They are much easier to maintain and less apt to show flaws.

Rosy cheeks are in: think a 'sweet flush.' I usually prefer cream blushes in the summer. They blend more easily with heat and humidity."

Karen will help you apply the makeup you already own, and she’s a brow guru! If you want to learn more about services offered at Kiss N’ Makeup, visit kissnmakeup.com. You can also call to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

