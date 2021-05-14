Summer 2021 Beauty Trends With Kiss N’ Makeup

Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup shared summer 2021 beauty trends with Studio 512.
- “Bold lip color…. there is some debate over orange vs. fuchsia. Red is always a classic. Bottom line, bold lips are in! If no one’s going to see your lips during your masked days, though, I prefer lips balms or lip oils.
- Epic eyes are all the buzz. Green eye shadow and colorful eye pencils are both in right now, but if you want this to be a ‘doable’ everyday look, I recommend just a light wash of color across the eyelid, then pump it up at night for some serious glam!
- There is some debate over cat eye vs. natural line. The cat eye has been around awhile and some feel it is a tired look, but I think it is a classic look when done correctly.
- Glowy, healthy skin with lightweight foundations or BB creams work well during the summer. They are much easier to maintain and less apt to show flaws.
- Rosy cheeks are in: think a ‘sweet flush.’ I usually prefer cream blushes in the summer. They blend more easily with heat and humidity.”
Karen will help you apply the makeup you already own, and she’s a brow guru! If you want to learn more about services offered at Kiss N’ Makeup, visit kissnmakeup.com. You can also call to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.
Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.