The holidays are the time to make things sparkle! “Sugar” Gay Isber of Gay Isber Designs joined Studio 512 to talk about her jewelry-making company, her design process…and to highlight a recent conference she attended, called Nest X Hermes.
Sugar has been making jewelry for about 20 years; she started as an addendum to her painting business. She has now published two books on the subject, she’s a teacher at Austin Community College and she has a TV show about DIY. She encourages people to think outside of the box and to really get creative with their designs. Sugar uses lots of vintage stones and shops American-made where she can.
Sugar was one of 33 Texas-based makers and artists (with about 16 from Austin!) that was invited to attend Nest X Hermes in Dallas in November.
This event featured a panel of craft experts, including the CEO and President of Hermes USA, who served as judge. Six cash prizes were also awarded with one artist from Austin bringing home a prize, and Sugar says that the input and support at the event was invaluable to her business.
The talented Austin artists who participated in the event included:
· Erin Curtis, an abstract painter
· Katrina Marhefka, a leather artisan
· Jenn Steverson, a textile artist
· Graham Ebner, a boot maker – he won a $2500 cash prize
· Kathy Phan, a watercolor illustrator
· Katie Heiselberg, a glass artist
· Lys Santamaria, a mosaic artist
· Mercedez Rex Singleton, a silk artist
· Rory Foster, a ceramicist
· Michelle Simmons, an Apothecary Candlemaker
· Alaine Hutson, a jeweler
· Emlyn Roesier, a creator of soaps
· Tabria Williford, a home decor artist
· Angela Newman, a ceramicist
· Zanny Cox, a home decor artist
· Zeinab Alieva, a jewelry artisan