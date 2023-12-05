The holidays are the time to make things sparkle! “Sugar” Gay Isber of Gay Isber Designs joined Studio 512 to talk about her jewelry-making company, her design process…and to highlight a recent conference she attended, called Nest X Hermes.

Sugar has been making jewelry for about 20 years; she started as an addendum to her painting business. She has now published two books on the subject, she’s a teacher at Austin Community College and she has a TV show about DIY. She encourages people to think outside of the box and to really get creative with their designs. Sugar uses lots of vintage stones and shops American-made where she can.

Sugar was one of 33 Texas-based makers and artists (with about 16 from Austin!) that was invited to attend Nest X Hermes in Dallas in November.

This event featured a panel of craft experts, including the CEO and President of Hermes USA, who served as judge. Six cash prizes were also awarded with one artist from Austin bringing home a prize, and Sugar says that the input and support at the event was invaluable to her business.

The talented Austin artists who participated in the event included:

· Erin Curtis, an abstract painter

· Katrina Marhefka, a leather artisan

· Jenn Steverson, a textile artist

· Graham Ebner, a boot maker – he won a $2500 cash prize

· Kathy Phan, a watercolor illustrator

· Katie Heiselberg, a glass artist

· Lys Santamaria, a mosaic artist

· Mercedez Rex Singleton, a silk artist

· Rory Foster, a ceramicist

· Michelle Simmons, an Apothecary Candlemaker

· Alaine Hutson, a jeweler

· Emlyn Roesier, a creator of soaps

· Tabria Williford, a home decor artist

· Angela Newman, a ceramicist

· Zanny Cox, a home decor artist

· Zeinab Alieva, a jewelry artisan

Sugar is not only selling handcrafted pieces for the holidays, she says she’s open to custom work and that there’s still time to order before Christmas! To learn more about her work and see her designs, go to GayIsber.com.