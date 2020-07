Not only is Sunday the official National Ice Cream Day, but did you know that July is

National Ice Cream Month?

Suerte is celebrating by offering fun frozen desserts including a choco-taco, a lemon cheesecake

cookie ice cream sandwich, and several recently launched paletas.







These treats are available for dine-in as part of Suerte’s casual popup concept, Suerte Taqueria. Paletas are also available for carryout. Learn more by visiting their website for more details.