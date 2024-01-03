Hard to believe it’s already 2024! If financial resolutions are at the top of your list for the new year, Austin Telco Federal Credit Union can help. Vice President of Member Services, Pamela Cotton, spoke with Studio 512 about ways to stay on track for the year ahead.

Why are financial resolutions important?

“It’s a great idea to sit down at the start of January and sort things out for the year ahead (and beyond). Resolutions help you build a solid financial future, improve your financial situation and can help reduce your stress about money.”

What are some typical examples of financial resolutions?

“Financial resolutions can take different forms, and often, people will combine more than one. Saving money, paying off debt, investing in retirement savings, spending less overall and creating a budget are resolutions we tend to see. We want to remind everyone that a budget is a living, breathing document…bills change, incoming money may change, etc…so it’s important to readdress your budget every few months.”

How can someone prepare themselves to achieve their financial resolutions for 2024?

“Set your financial goals for the year. You can use new digital banking tools to set goals, including a new tool that ATFCU is rolling out this spring. Create a new budget. Make your money work for you! Invest and use high-dividend savings and checking accounts.”

What are some helpful tips to help us stay on top of financial resolutions?

“Create a plan with a timeline so that you can see your goals outline. Track your progress, and importantly, celebrate your small successes along the way!”

This segment is paid for by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.