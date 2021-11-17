Stylish Inspiration For Thanksgiving With Greer Image Consulting

Are you ready for the holidays? Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting brought two sets of style inspiration for Thanksgiving Eve (where you might be heading out to catch up with friends) and Thanksgiving Day (where you’re settling in for a feast).

The Night Before

Leather Love – Raquel says, “I’m obsessed with leather right now, so I doubled up on it! Tuck in your top to show off faux leather pants or leggings. Add a leather belt to continue the leather theme. If you’re wearing straight-leg pants (very trendy this year), put on a pair of heels. Here’s a tip: throw a jacket over your shoulders when you’re at your table for an extra accessory that doesn’t feel like too much ‘look.'”

Romper – Don’t put away those summer pieces just yet! “Make you favorite romper a little sexier with a heeled bootie. Change the seasons to fall look by adding a dark brown belt over a lighter piece. Here’s a big one for traveling to colder climates: go big or go home with a faux fur party coat.”

The Day Of

Monochrome -Sweepingly chic! “It’s easy to do: just pair two pieces like a jacket and jumpsuit or a blue top and blue jeans to create a sophisticated look. Add nude heels and gold to enhance — not take away — from the color you’ve chosen for the monochrome. Other jewel tones would be great for the holiday, too, including red, plum, emerald, etc.

Denim-On-Denim (but done right) – “Some of us have really casual Thanksgivings, so this is perfect option for a slightly more active day. Denim-on-denim is easy to do if you have the jacket and jeans. They don’t have to be the same color — in fact, it’s better if they aren’t — but pick washes that are in the same tone. Add a knit underneath for warmth and finish the look off with a colorful boot.”

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.