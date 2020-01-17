Styling Yourself Slender With Tips From Something We Seek

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Have you already abandoned your new year’s resolution to get to the gym? Amy Luck with Something We Seek came by to show us some easy styling tips to trick the eye — and make you look thinner … even if you haven’t been hitting the treadmill.

Amy wants to help out the devastation created by the Australian wildfires! All of the proceeds from sessions booked now through Jan 31st will be donated to help firefighting efforts in Australia. For more information on Amy’s styling services, you can go to www.somethingweseek.com, or check her out on Instagram, @SomethingWeSeek.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss