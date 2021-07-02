Styling Vintage Pieces With A Modern Twist At Chic City Vintage

Debbie Mayumba, owner of Chic City Vintage, talked with Studio 512 about how she “remixes” vintage pieces with modern flair.

Debbie got laid off from her standard 9-to-5, so she decided to turn what was a years-long hobby into a small business! She stocks her site with true vintage pieces (clothing, home goods, jewelry and more), as well as modern looks, then includes a special section where she’s tweaked old pieces for resale, called “Remixed by Mayumba.“

Here is an example of Debbie’s styling, starting with a vintage 70s floral maxi and matching cardigan.

This dress features a chiffon floral pattern with deep blue and white burnout velvet sections, topped with a front-tie jacket.

Debbie split the top and dress up for two very different looks! She added bejeweled sunnies and glitzy sneakers for a modern take.

You’ve got to see these pants: Debbie’s second look uses pink banded high-waist ruffle pants for a party look with pizzazz!

Find these pants called “Flouncin’ About Town Pink Ruffle Pants” on Debbie’s website!

Debbie is offering something special for Studio 512 viewers: get 15% off all items on her website with the code STUDIO15. If you’ve grabbed an item but need some styling inspiration, follow Debbie on Instagram for tips!

Learn more about all the pieces she carries at ChicCityVintage.com.