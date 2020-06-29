Styling Tricky Fads With Greer Image Consulting

You’ve seen it — the 90s are back in a big way! It can be hard to take some of these trends, especially ones that look/hightlight young features, and use them in a fresh, grown-up way. Rosie and Steph got expert styling tips from Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting on the following fads:

Chunky (or “dad”) shoes, both sneakers and sandals

Slip satin dresses

Bucket hats

Faux fur/faux feathers

Denim overalls

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

