Styling Hats With Raquel Greer Gordian Of Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting joined Studio 512 to talk about one of her favorite accessories: hats! If you’re new to hats (Rosie doesn’t even own one), or want to expand your collection, here are some of Raquel’s tips:

1. “People often play it too safe with hats, which makes you end up with a hat that feels dull. Instead, challenge yourself by trying on hats that you think are really cool, but might feel outside of your comfort zone. Bigger or wider is often better with hats.

2. Make sure you’re using the hat to highlight yourself, rather than cut yourself off from view. To do this, tip your hat up.

3. Make sure your hat is sitting securely on your head, not on top of your head. This allows the hat to compliment you, and keeps it on your head, even in the wind and rain!

4. Style your hat with the rest of your outfit to make sure it’s not an outlier, and instead, you’re using it just like an accessory.

5. Avoid flimsy hats that will fly off or break shape easily. Invest in a solid, structured hat that will last a long time.

6. Grab your hat by the brim, not the crown to avoid the shape shifting.

7. Use your hats as art in your closet or bedroom. This allows you to see them and grab ‘n’ go easily.”

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

