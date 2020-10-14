Styling For Women After 40 With “A Fashionating Life” Blog

Ellen Mason and Jennifer Ransom, Co-founders of “A Fashionating Life” blog, joined Studio 512 to talk about ways they’re putting style for women over 40 in the spotlight.

What’s the idea behind the blog?

“It’s a place for women in their 40s who want to feel empowered by fashion in their daily lives. We are inspiring women of all ages to take control of their personal style and view clothing as a powerful tool in the story they tell the word. The 40s is the age where Hollywood actresses begin to feel invisible. They are some of the world’s most beautiful and talented women. How are us mere mortals supposed to feel when we have a hard time finding women our age in a fashion blog? And why should we take advice on how to dress for a career from a 25-year-old who has never set foot in an office?”

Below is a list of local stores that Ellen and Jennifer love, that cater to women over 40:

