Styling Fall Denim With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian joined Studio 512 to talk about some of the new silhouettes we’re seeing for fall when it comes to pants and denim, and how to style them:
- Flares. Tip: take the shoes that you intend to wear with you to try flares on! Raquel suggests having the denim lifted slightly off the floor for an ideal length, which may require tailoring.
- Straight-leg jeans, both ankle and full-length. Experiment with 1-2 cuffs of the denim to see what shows off your legs/shoes in an ideal way.
- Joggers. These are becoming popular! Most will taper in at the ankle, so it’s a good time to play with higher-topped shoes.
Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.
Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.