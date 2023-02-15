As winter is in full force, we start to see the glimpses of Spring in stores.

The best way to navigate this transitional weather is dressing creatively!

-Blazers are always a closet staple and versatile, and look great over a sweater or t-shirt.

-Layer a t-shirt under a dress. This can make a sleeveless dress more appropriate for chillier days.

-Pair a sweater with a spring skirt. You can pair it with boots and make it more winter appropriate.

-Motorcycle jackets always takes a t-shirt and jeans to the next level and keeps you warm.



Mens:

-Hoodies are great for laying and looking cool. Keep the vibes casual while keeping stylish and warm.

-Shawl collar sweaters are a classic look. Unbutton them and pair with a t-shirt underneath .

-Wear your flannel shirt open with a t-shirt underneath, like a shacket . As the temps rise, you can take the flannel off and wear the t-shirt.

-The classic winter vest is more tailored and can be layered with so many options now. And keep a tailored look.

Learn more at https://estiloboutique.com/