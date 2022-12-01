Join Caroline Savins, Marketing Manager at Hearth & Soul as she talks to Rosie and Steph about her tips for styling a bar cart.

“Always have a beautiful glassware, your mixers, a cool decanter and something whimsical like these cocktail napkins by Austin’s local Kate Hersch, owner of August Morgan.”

Taverna Bar Cart

August Morgan Napkins

Pratt Standard Syrup

Green & red Saban glassware

Longhorn Decanter

Learn about all the fun holiday events going on this month at Hearth & Soul.

“Hearth and Soul is a gathering place and shopping experience where you can discover beautiful things for yourself, your home or someone special in your life. Our curated collection of simple, modern and classic items, including top brands and artisan goods, will both warm your heart and feed your soul.”