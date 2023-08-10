Toyota of Cedar Park hosted their Hill Country Community Ministries (HCCM) “Stuff the Truck” event on Friday, August 4th at 10am. The six high schools in the Leander Independent School District (LISD) competed for who can collect the most shoes that will be distributed to LISD students in need!

“Stuff the Truck” supports HCCM’s Laces for Leander program by collecting new, name brand athletic shoes for students in grades K-12 that are on a free or reduced lunch program. “In 2022, more than 1000 pairs of shoes were distributed, and we know we can top that this year!”

According to the nonprofit Shoes That Fit, 87% of children provided with a new pair of shoes report an increase in self-esteem. 1 in 5 children are in desperate need of a new pair of shoes. Stuff the Truck is held at the conclusion of the student-led shoe drive competition, and the winning team receives a trophy and bragging rights for collecting the most shoes.

Toyota of Cedar Park is supporting the event by offering a free oil and filter change, alignment check, and multi-point inspection video (valued at $149) for customers who donate. Limit – one per customer. Last year, TCP employees personally donated more than 500 shoes to the cause.

Members of the community can support the event by bringing a pair of new athletic shoes (name brand preferred) to Stuff the Truck or by bringing shoe donations to Toyota of Cedar Park, located at 5600 183A in Leander, anytime from July 12th through August 4th.

Hill Country Community Ministries was established in 1983 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation in Leander, TX. Their service area stretches across 10 zip codes in NW Travis County and SW Williamson County providing food, clothing, and other services to those living in poverty or crisis. In 2020, HCCM served nearly 23,000 families impacting over 58,000 individuals Hill Country Community Ministries.

This segment is paid for by Toyota of Cedar Park and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.