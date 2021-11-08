Studio 512’s Weekend Recap: November 5th-7th, 2021

It was a gorgeous fall weekend in Central Texas! Rosie and Steph made the most of it by participating in a lot of outdoor events:

Steph

Steph kicked off her weekend with family in town and they soaked up the gorgeous weather at Central Machine Works for The Seager Roundup. On Saturday evening she headed over to Mueller Lake Park to emcee the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s “Light The Night” walk. It was her first live LLS event in nearly two years and she said it was incredible! Her earrings were custom made for the event by CassandraCollections but can be found on Cassandra’s website. Steph also wants to wish a very happy birthday to her pup Jack, who is 3 years old today!

Rosie

Rosie was thrilled to spend the day at Wurstfest in New Braunfels. Situated right on the Comal River, it’s a beautiful place to enjoy some delicious German food and drinks! There’s live music happening on multiple stages, and dancing is encouraged. Wurstfest is happening for another week: pick up tickets here. Rosie also stopped by Two Hives Honey’s Twilight Picnic, which was a lovely place to wind down the night. Two Hives always has a ton of events! Check out their upcoming “Oil, Vinegar, Honey & Cheese Tasting” with Con’ Olio, or their “Honey, Cyser & Meads” event this weekend at Texas Keeper. And a shout-out here to Rosie’s brother, Ethan, who ran the NYC Marathon this weekend! He raised money for PALS, which gives free medical flights to patients and veterans in need. Learn more at PALServices.org.