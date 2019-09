Football season is finally here and today we’re ringing in our favorite time of year with a five-minute football party! From cocktails with The Carillon to Texas tailgate food from Louie Mueller BBQ, a visit from UT’s Pom Squad, and of course a DIY game day accessory…we did our best to cover it all in five minutes!

If you have ideas for fun segments or a great lifestyle story you want to share get in touch with us at Studio512@KXAN.com