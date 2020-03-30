Studio 512 Web Exclusive: Mac Blake’s Top Five Movies for Kids

In this Studio 512 Web Exclusive, Austin comedian Mac Blake gives us his Top Five picks for kids movies. So if you’re looking for something to check out with your kiddos during your time at home, look no further!



Mac’s Pick #5 – Disney’s The Jungle Book (1967), available on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+

Mac’s Pick #4 – Fly Away Home (1996), available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play

Mac’s Pick #3 – Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (), available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play

Mac’s Pick #2 – WarGames (1983), available FREE on YouTube and Vudu

Mac’s Pick #1 – Aardman Animation films, available on multiple platforms (click images for streaming options)

Shaun the Sheep, available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, available on Hulu and HBO

Early Man, available on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.