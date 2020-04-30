Studio 512 Web Exclusive: Lauren Petrowski’s Essentials For Baby Delivery

If your due date is approaching, and you know it’s time to pack your hospital bag, here are some ideas to help get you started. Local influencer and lifestyle blogger, Lauren Petrowski is expecting her second child and she shares what’s inside her hospital bag.

Hospital Bag Checklist: For Mom + Baby

Comfortable Pajamas

Robe

Maternity Leggings

Nightgown

Nursing Cami

Nursing Bra

Underwear

Slippers

Fuzzy Socks

Flip Flops

Toiletries

Going Home Outfit

Towel & Washcloth

Pillow

Phone Charger

Camera

1-2 Onesies

Swaddle Blankets

Soft Baby Blanket

Going Home Outfit

