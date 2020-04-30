Studio 512 Web Exclusive: Lauren Petrowski’s Essentials For Baby Delivery

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

If your due date is approaching, and you know it’s time to pack your hospital bag, here are some ideas to help get you started. Local influencer and lifestyle blogger, Lauren Petrowski is expecting her second child and she shares what’s inside her hospital bag.

Hospital Bag Checklist: For Mom + Baby

  • Comfortable Pajamas
  • Robe
  • Maternity Leggings
  • Nightgown
  • Nursing Cami
  • Nursing Bra
  • Underwear
  • Slippers
  • Fuzzy Socks
  • Flip Flops
  • Toiletries
  • Going Home Outfit
  • Towel & Washcloth
  • Pillow
  • Phone Charger 
  • Camera
  • 1-2 Onesies
  • Swaddle Blankets
  • Soft Baby Blanket
  • Going Home Outfit

Lauren enjoys creating digital content and interacting with people on social media.  To learn more, follow her on Instagram @LaurenPetrowski and check out her blog at www.LaurenPetrowski.com for even more details.

Plus, check out her latest blog post for Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss