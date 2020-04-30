Studio 512 Web Exclusive: Lauren Petrowski’s Essentials For Baby Delivery

If your due date is approaching, and you know it’s time to pack your hospital bag, here are some ideas to help get you started. Local influencer and lifestyle blogger, Lauren Petrowski is expecting her second child and she shares what’s inside her hospital bag.
Hospital Bag Checklist: For Mom + Baby
- Comfortable Pajamas
- Robe
- Maternity Leggings
- Nightgown
- Nursing Cami
- Nursing Bra
- Underwear
- Slippers
- Fuzzy Socks
- Flip Flops
- Toiletries
- Going Home Outfit
- Towel & Washcloth
- Pillow
- Phone Charger
- Camera
- 1-2 Onesies
- Swaddle Blankets
- Soft Baby Blanket
- Going Home Outfit
