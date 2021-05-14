Studio 512 Web Exclusive: Interview With ‘Spiral’ Director On Release Day

Director Darren Lynn Bousman sat down with Studio 512 to talk about his R-rated film, “Spiral: From The Book of Saw,” officially released in theaters today, May 14.

Bousman briefly shares his history with the Alamo Drafthouse here in Austin, feelings on release day, how “Spiral” differs from the “Saw” franchise, how much thought goes into designing traps, what influenced themes in the movie, and thoughts on comedians like Chris Rock breaking ground into the horror genre.

Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger wrote “Spiral: From The Book of Saw.” It features actors Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and more. You can experience it in theaters and IMAX right now. Watch the official YouTube trailer here from Lionsgate Movies and Twisted Pictures.

