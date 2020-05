With a global pandemic you might be feeling more lonely than normal but don't fret because Love Isn't Cancelled! This morning Rosie sat down with Raymond Gill & Shelly Wiegand from M Robinson Jewelers to talk about what they are offering this Mother's Day.

What are you doing to provide a safe shopping experience for mother's day?People's health and well-being is first of mind and so with that we check everyone's temperature before they enter the store and we have plenty of hand sanitizer all over the store. If you forget to bring a mask with you we are happy to provide you with an M Robinson Jewelers mask!