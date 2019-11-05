Studio 512 Team Tries Their Luck With The Jeopardy! Clue Crew

This TV show has been on the air since 1984, has 33 daytime Emmy Awards, and has been ranked as one of the greatest shows in television history: “What is Jeopardy?” is the obvious question to this answer!

Sarah Whitcomb-Foss with the Jeopardy! Clue Crew stopped by Studio 512 to have some fun. The crew drops in and around Austin whenever they need to film clues — but they can travel to all 7 continents for material, if needed!

You can watch Jeopardy at 4 o’clock on KXAN every weekday, or on the CW at 5:30 PM! To learn more about the cast, crew and upcoming shows, go to www.jeopardy.com.