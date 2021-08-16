Studio 512 Takes The Paqui One Chip Challenge, 2021

It’s baaaack: Paqui Tortilla Chips, part of Amplify Snack Brands, announced the return of The (much-anticipated) Paqui One Chip Challenge for the fifth year, summoning spice lovers to experience The Reaper like never before. This year’s single tortilla chip is coated with two totally terrifying peppers, the Carolina Reaper and Scorpion Pepper.

“After five years of multiple tastings, and, without fail, raising the bar once again, the team here at Paqui has found a dangerous duo,” said Paqui Brand Manager Caitlin Moralic. “I can officially stand by the saying ‘less is more’. While this year’s challenge has the least number of peppers yet, fans should be warned not to underestimate The Scorpion’s instant sting and The Reaper’s gradual, spicy misfortune.”

Priced at $6.99 USD, The 2021 Paqui One Chip Challenge has only three seasoning ingredients for a spice combination yet that is rumored to humble even the toughest of participants. Those who dare to handle the heat can go to Paqui.com/onechipchallenge and Amazon to purchase the chip online or find local participating retailers.

INTRODUCING THE PAQUI SPICE COUNCIL

After years of experimenting behind the scenes, Paqui is excited to publicly introduce the group responsible for creating, testing, and tasting the hottest chip each year for The Paqui One Chip Challenge – The Paqui Spice Council. The Council is made up of select Paqui employees – from R&D to sales to marketing – and is a mixture of seasoned spice enthusiasts to self-identified “mere mortals.” Each year The Paqui Spice Council works with spice vendors to try different combinations of seasonings until they achieve the desired level of heat.

In honor of five years of The Paqui One Chip Challenge and behind-the-scenes experimentation, The Paqui Spice Council is revealing five hot facts you may not know about the infamous Challenge:

It’s a Marathon, Not a Sprint: To bring you the hottest chip possible, the development process takes 3-4 months. Each member of The Spice Council eats the previous year’s chip and compares it to new iterations, often needing a week of recovery between each taste test. Train your Taste Buds: To prepare for The Paqui One Chip Challenge, The Spice Council recommends training your taste buds by working your way through Paqui’s everyday chip line-up starting with Mucho Nacho Cheese flavor up to Haunted Ghost Pepper® flavor. If you consider yourself a “seasoned” spice pro, you can prepare for the challenge by simply eating Paqui’s Haunted Ghost Pepper® chips. Beware of the Devil in Disguise: Do not be fooled by the fruit-like smell of this year’s chip. The Spice Council selected this dangerous pepper duo – Scorpion and Carolina Reaper – for a sensory overload; the Scorpion immediately stings your mouth while The Reaper’s spicy affliction creeps up on you. Learn from our Mistakes: Avoid consuming carbonated drinks before and taking The Paqui One Chip Challenge at night, before a workday, or on an empty stomach. SOS (Survive Our Spices): Tried-and-true remedies among The Spice Council include snacks high in fat such as coconut milk, ice cream and chocolate and swallowing a spoonful of olive oil beforehand. Still struggling to survive? Take a nap!

SPICE, SWEAT AND TEARS

Fans are encouraged to face The Reaper and share their experience with The Paqui One Chip Challenge by tagging @paquichips with the hashtag #OneChipChallenge on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. To spice it up, Paqui encourages the fearless to challenge their friends, enemies, or frenemies to see if they too can also handle the sting of The Paqui One Chip Challenge.

On top of that – fans should be on the lookout for a Hot Ones episode later in August, featuring a special guest trying The Paqui One Chip Challenge.

FIERCE FLAVORS YEAR ROUND

The Paqui everyday lineup of spicy chips can help train taste buds for The Paqui One Chip Challenge, including Haunted Ghost Pepper®, the spiciest tortilla chips you can find in stores.

Ranked from “Freakin’ Hot to Not Hot,” Paqui flavors include:

Haunted Ghost Pepper®: The spiciest and most popular flavor of Paqui’s lineup, these chips are freakin’ hot and contain a mix of Ghost Pepper, Cayenne Pepper and Chipotle Pepper.

The spiciest and most popular flavor of Paqui’s lineup, these chips are freakin’ hot and contain a mix of Ghost Pepper, Cayenne Pepper and Chipotle Pepper. Fiery Chile Limón: Known to pack a spicy punch from red chile peppers and a kick of lime, this chip is a dynamic mix of spicy and tart.

Known to pack a spicy punch from red chile peppers and a kick of lime, this chip is a dynamic mix of spicy and tart. Jalapeño Tropicale: The perfect blend of sweet and heat with spicy jalapeños and a touch of pineapple.

The perfect blend of sweet and heat with spicy jalapeños and a touch of pineapple. Zesty Salsa Verde: One of the milder flavors, but this chip still has a kick with a combination of tangy tomatillos and smooth sour cream.

One of the milder flavors, but this chip still has a kick with a combination of tangy tomatillos and smooth sour cream. Mucho Nacho Cheese: Made with real cheddar and real spices, Mucho Nacho Cheese is a nacho lover’s dream and will satisfy cheesy tortilla chip cravings without artificial flavors and ingredients.

Paqui’s everyday chips are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives. Go to Paqui.com for more information.