SXSW 2022 was right back into the swing of things after a couple of canceled/lower event years! Rosie and Steph participated in a few fun events and wanted to share what (and who) they saw.

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness did a salon takeover at Janet St. Paul studio and Steph and Rosie stopped by to be amongst the *fabulous* energy. JVN did not disappoint and the salon takeover was a huge SXSW success. In addition, an exciting announcement was just made by Janet St. Paul: their salon is now the first to carry JVN products, so fans can stop by their location to try and buy. Rosie’s already sampled the Air Dry Cream. She says it’s great for beachy waves, and the smell is delicious! (A fun note from seeing Jonathan in person: he/she/they was wearing bright pink Balenciaga tennis shoes. Comfy for working the chair, and very chic!)

Steph also had a mini getaway with family and stayed at Fall Creek Vineyards on Friday night. If you’re looking a spot to escape to that’s close to Austin it’s one of her top staycation locations! She also stopped by ACL Live for Dolly Parton’s SXSW event and performance. She says Dolly was incredible and the concert tops her list of faves now.

Rosie and Steph had an early 00s dream come true when they caught a small concert by country star Sara Evans on Saturday night, who partnered with Studio 512 friend, Sarah Puil of BOXT, to do a cheeseboard making class. Their review? Sara sounds even better in person than imagined! And good news here: you can sign up for cheeseboard classes coming up, too! Learn more about the high-end approach to boxed wine at BOXT.com.

Steph rounded out her SXSW experience with a Sweat & Reset event hosted by FP Movement. It was the perfect way to relax and unwind after a whirlwind SXSW. FP Movement puts on excellent events and hosts regular classes. They also outfitted Steph’s baby bump in the cutest Good Karma Onesie! And that’s a wrap for SXSW 2022!