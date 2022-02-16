Studio 512 Plays ‘The Password Game’: Can You Guess The Answer From The 1-Word Clue?

Studio 512

by: , Manthurs Oseni

Posted: / Updated:

It’s time for some fun! One of Studio 512’s spring 2022 interns, Manthurs Oseni, challenged Rosie and Steph to a game he saw on “The Tonight Show:” “Password!” Can you guess the answer from the one-word clue?

Clues:

  • “Foot”
  • “Miley” (other hints included “Marvel” and “Frozen)
  • “Surfing” (other hints were “Sunny” and “Hollywood”)
  • “Kim”
  • “Tuesday” (final hints were “Flour” and “Tex Mex”)

Answers:

  • “Foot” = Shoe!
  • “Miley” (other hints included “Marvel” and “Frozen) = Disney!
  • “Surfing” (other hints were “Sunny” and “Hollywood”) = California!
  • “Kim” = Kardashian!
  • “Tuesday” (final hints were “Flour” and “Tex Mex”) = Taco!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

BestReviews

More reviews

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss