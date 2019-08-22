Studio 512 Meets With Director Of “Angel Has Fallen”

Ric Roman Waugh, director of the upcoming movie “Angel Has Fallen” — who lives right here in Austin — sat down with Studio 512 to discuss the making of the action-packed adventure.

The third Fallen installment surrounds the assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull, played by Morgan Freeman. The presidents trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, played by Gerad Butler, is wrongfully accused of attempting to assassinate the president and is taken into custody.

After escaping from capture, Banning becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.

Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman are joined by Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, with Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.

“Angel Has Fallen” opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

Learn more about the flick by going to angelhasfallen.movie.