Studio 512 Is Live At The Austin Home & Garden Show, January 14th-16th, 2022

Studio 512 is live at the Austin Home & Garden Show at the Austin Convention Center! The exposition runs January 14th-16th, 2022. Rosie and Steph spoke with Dave Maughan, Show Manager, about the event.

Don’t miss this: Clint Harp (of “Fixer Upper” fame) will be appearing live on January 14th and 15th. Clint has now written a book, “Handcrafted – A Woodworker’s Story,” and has moved on to his own show within the Magnolia Network, called “Restoration Road.” Catch him at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Austin Home & Garden Show and again at noon on Saturday. Also catch speeches by Dennis Celsor of Built Green Custom Homes and Dana Whiteley, owner and operator of Fresh Coat Painters of Austin.

Check out show features, stage schedule and more online. You can also save $2 by buying your tickets early! Learn more at AustinHomeAndGardenShow.com.

This segment is paid for by The Austin Home & Garden Show and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.