Studio 512 Game: Valentine’s Day, By The Numbers

It’s the official day of love! Rosie challenged Steph to a game of “Valentine’s Day, By The Numbers.” Can you get the answers right?

How much money do Americans spend on the holiday? (Hint: it’s in the billions.)

Who receives the most cards? (Hint: think about school.)

How many people buy for their pets? (Hint: 63 million people have dogs. It’s close to half.)

How many American adults are single? (Hint: go bigger than you think.)

How many people get engaged on Valentine’s Day? (Hint: it’s about the size of the entire state of Missouri. Millions.)

Answers:

How much money do Americans spend on the holiday?

–The National Retail Federation expects about 24 billion this year, up from almost 22 billion last year.

Who receives the most cards?

–Teachers, then kiddos, then moms/wives

-A whopping 145 million cards are exchanged each year — and that doesn’t include classroom parties!

How many people buy for their pets?

–27.6 million households buy for their dogs, 17.1 million buy for their cats. American households spend like $750 million on pets alone!

How many American adults are single?

–Just over 50 percent! That’s 124.6 million people. In 1950, that number was just 22 percent.

How many people get engaged on Valentine’s Day?

–About 6 million each year, and surveys show that Valentine’s Day is considered one of the best for proposals. 40% of men said so.