“Gemini Man” — the new thriller with Will Smith — is out in theaters this weekend. An agent, in his 50s, is being chased to death by a shadowy hunter … who turns out to be a younger version of himself.

The Studio 512 crew thought it’d be a good time to look to the past, pull out a few pictures, and give advice to our younger selves!

What advice would you have for a younger you? Share your story with us, Studio512@KXAN.com, or find and like us on Facebook. We’d love to hear from you!