October 8th is National Fluffernutter Day!

Marshmallow Creme — or “Fluff” — was invented over 100 years ago. Recipes for peanut butter and marshmallow creme sandwiches began circulating as early as 1913! The Studio 512 crew celebrated with making and trying a few different combinations of this sweet treat.

