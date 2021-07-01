It’s a (patriotic) party! Stephanie’s birthday falls on the 4th of July, so the Studio 512 team celebrated a few days early at newly-opened REVL Social Club in Pflugerville.

With curling, ping pong, billiards, darts, delicious food and craft cocktails available, the crew could get lost for days at a spot this fun! Rosie and Steph tried their hand at several games, including practicing for future Olympics on the curling ring.

REVL has a happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, so it’s a great way to relax and recuperate after work! Try $1 off wells drinks • $2 off frozen drinks • $1 off bottles/cans • 1⁄2 off all REVL Games with a food and beverage purchase.

REVL is an expansion of Austin’s Park N Pizza, which is a great time for the whole family! You can experience the first indoor roller coaster in Austin, a heart-accelerating tower drop, an enormous laser tag arena, 165+ arcade games, bowling and more. Have a family-friendly time at Park N Pizza, and but be sure to stop by REVL for some fun just for the adults.

Check out everything REVL has to offer on their website, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.