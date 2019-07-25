Strutting With Swim Week ATX

The amount of swimsuits out there are endless, so how do you decide what’s the best look, color, and shape? How about seeing it walk down the runway in your own backyard? Swim Week ATX is bringing Austin the best of the best when it comes to experts on swimwear. They provide top swim designers a world class platform to showcase their collections. By curating uique events, they combine fashion, music, art, culture and philanthropy.

The first event is “Fit With Cambrie” with model Cambrie Schroder. She is known for her healthy lifestyle and will be having a workout class in which she promises smoothies, cute pictures, tanning, and available merchandise! This event will be on August 1st at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Waller Creek Boathouse.

The Runway Show is the biggest event and it takes place at The Line Hotel on 111 E Cesar Chavez Street. Designers from all around the world will have their swimsuits showcased for all of the Austin audience to see.

ATX Swim Week is pairing with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). So they are passionate about helping build better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/atx-swim-week-tickets-60269133601.

You can also visit their website at https://www.swimweekatx.com/about.

