Stroke Survivor Encourages Austinites To Stay Active With Month-Long CycleNation Experience

May is American Stroke Month, and the statistics are staggering: 1 in 5 Americans will have a stroke, according to the American Heart Association. It’s vitally important that we keep moving, and AHA’s Austin CycleNation is an awesome way to do that! Doug Savage is one of the featured survivors for 2021’s CycleNation, and he joined Studio 512 to talk about the passion that he has for raising stroke awareness.

Comfort Systems has been a big supporter of Austin CycleNation — can you share why it is continuing to support such an important cause?

“It’s important that people stay healthy and know the symptoms of a stroke: facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time (also known as FAST).

“Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a stroke, and one out of every four stroke survivors will have another. Stroke is also the third leading cause of death in Texas, and a leading cause of long-term disability.

“Having suffered a stroke myself, I know what it’s like to have your world completely changed in just a matter of minutes, and I wanted to do my part to make a difference and encourage the Comfort Systems family to do the same.

“The funds raised through CycleNation Austin will help us power life-saving stroke and heart disease research – and so we are encouraging everyone to participate.”

What made you say “yes” when asked to chair CycleNation Austin this year, taking on more responsibility, especially during this time?

“This will be the second year that Comfort Systems has supported CycleNation Austin and my first time chairing it and I couldn’t be more proud to do so.

“I encourage everyone to visit Heart.org for prevention tips and information and to share that information with their friends and family. Together, we can help further heart and stroke research and help save more lives. Each of us has an important role to play in keeping our community healthy, especially now.”

Is the event all virtual this year? What should we expect?

“2021 CycleNation Austin is a month-long experience where people are encouraged to ‘define their ride’ and get active in any way they want. Teams engage in weekly ‘Move More’ team challenges where physical activity minutes will be tracked through the CycleNation App.

“We will gather virtually for a city-wide pep rally and digital celebration on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. We are excited to announce that all participants will be able to visit CycleBar Cycle Studio in Cedar Park for a free, socially distanced stationary cycling class later that day. This is a great way to spend a Saturday with the family. It’s going to be a fun, meaningful May and I can’t wait to see what kind of impact we can make for the city of Austin.”

Ride with CycleNation Austin all month long — the 30-Day Experience is happening now! Register, join a team and get moving at CycleNation.org/Austin.

