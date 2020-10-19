Striking A Comfortable, Stylish Balance For The New Normal With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting chatted with Studio 512 about style for when we (finally) leave the house again, when we can’t wear PJs but we’ve gotten acclimated to not being so dressed up. Here are some of her staple items:

Crewneck sweatshirts

Fashion sneakers

Joggers

Graphic tees

Leggings

Sweatpants (yes, we mean it!)

Are you stuck in a wardrobe rut? Are demands on your schedule changing, and your style needs an update? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

