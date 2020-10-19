Striking A Comfortable, Stylish Balance For The New Normal With Greer Image Consulting

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting chatted with Studio 512 about style for when we (finally) leave the house again, when we can’t wear PJs but we’ve gotten acclimated to not being so dressed up. Here are some of her staple items:

  • Crewneck sweatshirts
  • Fashion sneakers
  • Joggers
  • Graphic tees
  • Leggings
  • Sweatpants (yes, we mean it!)

Are you stuck in a wardrobe rut? Are demands on your schedule changing, and your style needs an update? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

Sponsored by Greer Image Consulting. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss