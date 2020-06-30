Stress Relieving Acupressure For Home Care With The Road Acupuncture

Steph recently stopped by The Road Acupuncture to see her friend Brooke Taylor and learn all about how she’s operating in our new normal. Brooke also gave tips on doing acupressure at home and did a complete blog including detailed pictures, you can find that here.

When you can’t get to your acupuncturist, there is a treatment you can do at home for reducing anxiety and symptoms of stress in the body that relies on the same points we use in clinic.

Just like acupuncture, acupressure stimulates points across the body that are associated with specific signs and symptoms along the channels or meridians according to Chinese medicine. Gently pressing these points a few times a day will contribute to a sense of wellbeing and help to take the edge off. More at once is not better, short sessions more often are recommended for best results.

Engaging the breath will also stimulate the body to correct balance throughout, energizing and sedating accordingly.

When locating points, feel for a tender spot or a place when your finger seems to dip slightly. Most acupuncture points are noticeable once you find them! Apply gentle but slightly firm pressure while breathing through your nose steadily, and exhaling through the mouth or nose.

It is best to use acupressure with the guidance of a practitioner or doctor when pregnant. Consult your practitioner for points that are appropriate for you!

For more information and to schedule a free virtual consultation with Brooke at The Road you can go to ThisIsTheRoad.com