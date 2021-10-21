Street Style Fashion For Fall With Greer Image Consulting

With fashion weeks wrapping up in New York, London and Paris, Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting gave Studio 512 some quick tips for incorporating street style into your wardrobe. Street style stands out for its individuality and comfort; it’s a great transitional style for people on-the-go! Here are Raquel’s picks for wardrobe must-haves:

— “A long coat immediately adds drama and a clean finish to street wear looks. A traditional wool coat works great, but for Texas weather, a lighter trench might suit you just fine. Lace-up boots can brighten up this look, because people will get a good peek at them in your longer layers. Try a sweat set underneath that gets dressed up by the jacket.” Prep — “There’s a lot of playfulness with preppy styles in street wear, like a collegiate sweater and bomber jacket combination. When you’re putting pieces together, think about the colors and lines: here I’m linking my boots to the mustard in jacket. There are some straight lines in my sweater that my jacket also mirrors. Even though skinny jeans are less trendy this year, they’re still really useful for tucking into winter boots.”

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

