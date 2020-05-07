Strategies For Online Shopping With Greer Image Consulting

Studio 512 chatted with Raquel Greer Gordian about ways to make sure you’re actually getting what you want from online shopping!

Raquel’s tips:

Start in your closet. Figure out what you’re actually looking for, instead of just aimless online searching or getting roped in by deals. Make yourself a promise. If the item arrives and it doesn’t fit, or you don’t like it, return it! Raquel says a huge proportion of closet clean-outs with clients usually involve items with tags that were never worn. Set yourself a budget, either per item or per trip. Some items may be worth more of an investment (shoes, handbags, etc.) and you may want to set specific money aside for them. Be specific in what you’re looking for. There are no real “necessities” that everyone must own, so don’t feel like you have to go shopping to fit a trend. If you don’t like denim, or you hate bodycon dresses, don’t buy them. Your style is unique to you. Rank it. Once the item’s in your cart, rank how much you like it on a scale of 1-10. If it’s not higher than a 7, walk away! You’ll likely end up getting it and never using it if you aren’t invested in the piece.

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

