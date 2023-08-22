Strangers Only, a luxury lifestyle clothing brand specializing in swim and post-swim basics, is now open in 2nd Street District.

The store, which will serve as a pop-up in the downtown Austin area, is located at 217 W 2nd St. and is open Tuesday-Thursday from 11am-6pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am-7pm. Locals and visitors alike can shop the brand now through October 15.

“We are thrilled to open our first retail space here in Austin,” said Strangers Only Founder, Curtis Dean. “Austin is a thriving community with amazing people and we can’t wait to be able to style and contribute to the community of Austin, and have Strangers Only become a household name in this town.”

The clothing brand was dreamed up on a tropical beach in Mexico in 2021 by founder, Curtis Dean. After his solo adventure in Mexico, he was inspired by the sand, sea, and sun to fill a hole in the market for swimwear and post-swim basics, including swim trunks, resort wear, loungewear, and more. The design, from the patterns to the graphics, is curated to match the simplicity of a timeless basic that marries the urban feel of city life with the ease of coastal living.

Each garment is made in a limited quantity, adding to the exclusivity of every piece of Strangers Only product.

For more information about Strangers Only visit and follow them on Instagram at @StrangersOnlyClothing.