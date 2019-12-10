Stocking Stuffers For The Whole Family With Rank & Style

Buying gifts for the whole family can be tough on the wallet — and hard to pick! Beth Zerdecki from Rank & Style came to our studio to show us affordable stocking stuffers for everyone on your list.

(NOTE: all products are under $30!)

Mom: Fenty Beauty Bomb Baby Set

Flattering on all skin tones + perfect to throw in bag when on-the-go.

Dad: Lifestraw Personal Water Filter

must-carry tool for sports, travel, and emergencies.

Tweens: Rotek Mini Light Box

Trendy, customizable, and can be used on a nightstand, as a party prop, etc.

Kids: Mattel Games Uno

Classic + great to have on hand when you need to keep them busy.

Pets: Highwave AutoDog Mug

-Public water bowls can be dangerous and this product makes it easy and safe for your pup to stay hydrated while out and about.

