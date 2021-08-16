Stock Up For School With Austin Baby Collection’s Bento Boxes

Kelly Buller, founder and CEO of Austin Baby Collection, talked with Studio 512 about her company, and how parents can make simple — and healthy — meals for busy kiddos.

Austin Baby Collection touts the first 100% food-grade silicone bento boxes on the market. Kelly says, “The Bento Box is a great back-to-school item from toddler age through elementary school! It’s leakproof, dishwasher and microwave safe, and safe from harmful materials. The Bento Box is a great and sustainable way to pack a well rounded meal for students!”

The company also offers bibs, collapsible snack bowls, placemats and gift bundles, all BPA-, PVC- and phthalate-free. Kelly designed these pieces to be easy care, multi-use, sustainable and cute: they feature adventure/outdoors/dreamer schemes in a range of colors.

Kelly’s products are being offered at Target! Find them in stores, or purchase from Austin Baby Collection directly on their website.

