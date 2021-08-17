Still Austin Whiskey Co. Launches Limited-Release Straight Wheat Whiskey

Still Austin Whiskey Co., a homegrown distillery located in the heart of South Austin, has unveiled a limited-release: Straight Wheat Whiskey, today, August 17, 2021! It’s the fifth expression in its highly-coveted “Distillery Reserve Series.” The new whiskey expression is made of 100% winter hawk wheat, sourced exclusively from Texas farmers. The bourbon was aged for three years and four months. There are approximately (600) 750ml bottles, which retail for $100 each.

The only way to purchase a bottle is to enter an online lottery!

Whiskey lovers can enter into the online lottery for the chance to purchase a bottle. The online lottery kicks off today, August 17 at noon through Monday, August 30 until noon. Still Austin will notify all winners on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, via email. Winners will then have 24 hours to purchase their bottle. All bottles must be picked up at the Still Austin distillery beginning on Friday, September 3 at 11:00 am.

For this release, we wanted to show wheat’s potential, letting this subtle and suggestive grain shine on its own.” John Schrepel, Head Distiller

Like the spirits inside, the bottles themselves are works of creative expression. Still Austin enlisted Austin artist Tyler Skaggs to create the one-of-a-kind label. The artwork celebrates the duality of life: light and dark, nature and technology, life and death, beauty and decay. On the label, a maiden tempts fate as she dances with an alluring and mysterious serpent. The label has a special QR code printed on it which, when scanned with a smartphone, will open Instagram and trigger an augmented reality (AR) experience about how her curiosity soon turns grim. The experience will animate and come alive changing the label into a second piece of artwork. Users will be able to share this animation on their Instagram feeds.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: hints of buttered brownie crust and browned butter, followed by scents of fig, apricot and raspberry

Palate: vanilla ice cream topped with honey, kettle corn and walnuts

Finish: delicate and creamy with lingering impressions of tiramisu and espresso

Grain-To-Glass Philosophy

Still Austin is an independent craft whiskey distillery focusing on a true grain-to-glass concept that produces the highest quality whiskey by perfecting every part of the process and using local resources and sustainable practices. The team is committed to carrying out each part of the process in-house. That means never sourcing whiskey from another distillery, and instead always hand-making everything from scratch, and managing everything in-house-milling, mashing, fermenting, distilling, barreling, and bottling.

CC: Still Austin Whiskey Co

About Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Founded in 2015 by three Austin families, Still Austin Whiskey Co. is a true grain-to-glass distillery, located at 440 East St. Elmo Road. All spirits are handcrafted using grains grown by Texas farmers. Still Austin’s collection of spirits includes the flagship Straight Bourbon Whiskey (aka “The Musician”) and American Gin (aka “The Naturalist”). Still Austin places a high value on sustainability, with a focus on cutting carbon emissions through local sourcing, increasing the biodiversity of the region through heritage grains, returning spent grains to local ranchers to feed their animals, and operating a distillery that is designed for energy efficiency and water conservation.

Tyler Winters Skaggs was born and raised in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Tyler and his wife, Erin Michele Zimmerman, started Hokum Press in 2013 after relocating to Austin, Texas. Taking a southwestern pop-art aesthetic and blending it with both high and low brow iconography, they borrow from the symbology of tattoo culture, alchemy, tarot, and lotería, making screen prints that speak their life growing up in the Mesilla Valley on the Chihuahua/New Mexico border.